Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.34%

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 1.34% at 23139.55078125 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 3.22%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.49% and TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 1.61%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 9.59% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.11% and Nifty Media index gained 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.41% to close at 23742.900390625 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.47% to close at 78507.41 today.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

