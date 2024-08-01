Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.97%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.97% at 44954.45 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained 12.05%, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose 3.70% and Coal India Ltd jumped 3.49%. The Nifty Energy index is up 71.00% over last one year compared to the 28.09% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.89% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.24% to close at 25010.9 while the SENSEX added 0.15% to close at 81867.55 today.

