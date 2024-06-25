Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index rises 1.90%

Nifty Financial Services index closed up 1.90% at 23510.65 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained 4.90%, Shriram Finance Ltd rose 3.73% and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 3.65%. The Nifty Financial Services index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 26.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.75% and Nifty Bank index added 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.78% to close at 23721.3 while the SENSEX added 0.92% to close at 78053.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp