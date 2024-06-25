Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 182.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.91 lakh shares

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2024.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 182.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.96% to Rs.835.20. Volumes stood at 7.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.87% to Rs.5,452.45. Volumes stood at 45731 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 33.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.60% to Rs.217.87. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 53.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.42% to Rs.1,832.10. Volumes stood at 4.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 179.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.56% to Rs.1,622.40. Volumes stood at 11.12 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

