Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 0.72%

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 0.72% at 63162.95 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd dropped 2.66%, Britannia Industries Ltd added 2.25% and ITC Ltd rose 1.57%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 30.00% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 0.61% and Nifty Auto index added 0.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.40% to close at 25151.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.43% to close at 82134.61 today.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

