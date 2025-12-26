Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty IT index ended down 1.03% at 38572.3 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 3.71%, LTIMindtree Ltd dropped 2.07% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 1.43%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.62% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.38% to close at 26042.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.43% to close at 85041.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story