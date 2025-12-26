Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.03% at 38572.3 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 3.71%, LTIMindtree Ltd dropped 2.07% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 1.43%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.62% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.38% to close at 26042.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.43% to close at 85041.45 today.

