Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,058, a premium of 15.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,215.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 99.80 points or 0.38% to 26,042.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.43% to 9.15.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

