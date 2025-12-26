Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Japanese markets surged after the government revised its economic forecast for the fiscal year to next March. It is believed that a record $785 billion budget unveiled for the next fiscal year will boost consumption and capital expenditure.

Investors shrugged off mixed data pointing to uneven economic recovery. Japan's industrial production fell more than expected in November, while retail sales posted modest growth. The unemployment rate for November remained at 2.6 percent, matching forecasts.

The Nikkei average rose 0.68 percent to 50,750.39 while the broader Topix index settled 0.15 percent higher at 3,423.06. Among the prominent gainers, Fast Retailing, SoftBank and Advantest all rose around 2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

Currency in circulation spikes 9.6% on year

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story