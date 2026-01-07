Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.87%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.87% at 38688.8 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd rose 4.23%, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 3.15% and Coforge Ltd gained 2.68%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.80% and Nifty Pharma index increased 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 26140.75 while the SENSEX has slid 0.12% to close at 84961.14 today.

