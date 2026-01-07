Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan Company were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,237.90, a premium of 97.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,140.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 37.95 points or 0.14% to 26,140.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.67% to 9.95.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan Company were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 120 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,150 mark

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Kabra Extrusiontechnik at 'A/A1' with 'negative' outlook

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Cognition

Sri Lotus Developers jumps after entering Gift City with ultra-luxury project

Larsen & Toubro incorporates WoS - SuFin

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story