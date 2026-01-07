Nifty January futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan Company were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,237.90, a premium of 97.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,140.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 37.95 points or 0.14% to 26,140.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.67% to 9.95.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan Company were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.