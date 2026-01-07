China benchmark ends marginally higher

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as tensions between China and Japan escalated, and weak U.S. data spurred hopes for more rate cuts.

The dollar moved in a tight range as investors looked ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic readings this week that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

Gold dropped nearly 1 percent on profit taking after climbing to a more than one-week high earlier, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions.

Oil extended steep overnight losses after the United States and Venezuela reached an agreement allowing the export of up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude oil to U.S. ports.