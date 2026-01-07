Sensex settles 120 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,150 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses today, extending losses for a third straight session, as rising geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff-related concerns weighed on investor sentiment, capping optimism around the earnings outlook.

The Nifty settled below the 26,150 mark. IT, consumer durables and pharma shares advanced while auto, oil & gas and realty shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 120.20 points or 0.12% to 84,961.14. The Nifty 50 index dropped 37.95 points or 0.14% to 26,140.75. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 0.93% while the Nifty fell 0.71%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.12%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,099 shares rose and 2,073 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 0.80% to 26,692.40. The index rallied 4.81% in the past six consecutive trading session. Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.91%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.52%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.3%), Exide Industries (down 1.29%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.94%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.86%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.64%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.63%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.36%) and Uno Minda (down 0.27%) declined.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (up 1.37%), Eicher Motors (up 0.71%) and Bosch (up 0.47%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Info Edge (India) rose 1.95% after it posted strong performance in its recruitment segment, which saw revenues increase 10.99% YoY to Rs 548.3 crore on 31 December 2025, up from Rs 494 crore in the same period last year. Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 3.73% after the companys consolidated revenue climbed approximately 42% YoY, driven by robust festive demand, strong same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere. Titan Company rose 3.96% after its domestic consumer businesses recorded around 40% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26, with jewellery emerging as the biggest contributor. The jewellery portfolio posted about 41% YoY growth, supported by strong wedding and festive demand and improved performance across gold studded jewellery and gold coins.

Lodha Developers shed 0.33%. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 5,620 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,510 crore in Q3 FY25. PTC Industries fell 0.85%. The company announced that it has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to supply grade Titanium Ingots. Tata Power Company fell 1.53%. The company said that TP Solar has manufactured 940 MW of DCR solar cells in Q3 FY26 as compared with 196 MW of cells manufactured in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering an increase of nearly 5x on YoY basis.

Jubilant Foodworks shed 1.79%. The companys consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,438.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 13.4% YoY. Dominos recorded a Like-For-Like (LFL) growth of 5%. IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1% after the company has emerged as the selected bidder and received an LoA from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the ChandikholeBhadrak section of NH-16 in Odisha. Global Markets: European markets traded mixed on Wednesday as regional market jitters grow over U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to annex Greenland. Euro zone inflation stood at 2% in December, according to flash data from Eurostat, easing from 2.1% in November and aligning with the European Central Banks (ECB) target.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, moderated to 2.3% in December from 2.4% in the previous month. Services inflation also cooled, easing to 3.4% from 3.5% in November. The ECB kept its key deposit facility rate unchanged at 2% in December, extending its pause for a fourth consecutive meeting, after last cutting rates in June. Germanys unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.3% in December 2025, according to data released Wednesday by the Federal Employment Agency. Asian shares ended higher, with regional defense stocks snapping a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and renewed rhetoric over Greenland.

Australia's consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 3.4% in November, down from the 3.8% registered in the previous month. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his team were considering a range of options in order to acquire Greenlandincluding utilizing the U.S. Military. The statement further escalates the Trump administrations already aggressive rhetoric about Greenland, which the president has long sought to make a part of the United States. U.S. crude futures fell 1.3% to $56.39 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Venezuela would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. The remarks followed a weekend operation in which U.S. forces seized former leader Nicol Maduro.