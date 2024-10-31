AGS Transact Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.26 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.84% to Rs 257.01 crore

Net profit of AGS Transact Technologies reported to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.84% to Rs 257.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 272.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.257.01272.9624.87-3.0844.80-6.2110.16-47.007.26-34.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News