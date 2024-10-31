BF Investment consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 18.58 crore

Net profit of BF Investment declined 48.01% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.5814.6193.6092.9555.4392.5555.3292.4336.0269.28

