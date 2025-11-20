Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.54%

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.54% at 1455.55 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 4.08%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 3.72% and PVR Inox Ltd shed 1.36%. The Nifty Media index is down 25.00% over last one year compared to the 11.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.89% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.54% to close at 26192.15 while the SENSEX added 0.52% to close at 85632.68 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

