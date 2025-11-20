Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 45.24% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.911.7745.0327.120.860.490.860.470.610.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News