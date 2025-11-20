Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 130.76 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 508.45% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.130.76144.454.454.415.824.195.821.164.320.71

