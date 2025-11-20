Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 227.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders rose 227.71% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.6815.6220.847.113.081.123.081.112.720.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News