Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.29% at 1475.25 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tips Music Ltd fell 4.00%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.45% and Dish TV India Ltd dropped 3.43%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 5.34% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.76% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.31% to close at 23519.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 77414.92 today.

