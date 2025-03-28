Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.29% at 1475.25 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tips Music Ltd fell 4.00%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.45% and Dish TV India Ltd dropped 3.43%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 5.34% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.76% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.31% to close at 23519.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 77414.92 today.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

