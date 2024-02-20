Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

Feb 20 2024
Nifty Media index closed up 2.27% at 2223 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 7.93%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 4.97% and D B Corp Ltd slipped 4.33%. The Nifty Media index is up 22.00% over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 1.23% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 22196.95 while the SENSEX added 0.48% to close at 73057.4 today.

Feb 20 2024

