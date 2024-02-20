Trident appoints Samir Joshipura as CEO, KMP

Trident announced that its board has appointed Samir Joshipura as the chief executive officer & key managerial personnel (CEO & KMP) of the company effective from 20 February 2024.

Samir Joshipura is an engineer and an MBA with more than 25 years experience in strategy, change management and transforming businesses in building material, auto components, textiles, paper, FMCG, banking and IT sectors.

Further, the board of directors has also appointed Satish Kanagala as the chief environment, social and governance of the company, effective from 20 February 2024.

Satish Kanagala is engineer with 25 years of experience in ESG and sustainability functions. He was also earlier associated with major corporates viz. Jubilant Group, PI Industries, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Teva India, Dr. Reddys, GSK Healthcare and Nagarjuna Fertilizers.

The appointments are based on the recommendations of nomination and remuneration committee.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers of the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

The company reported 24.59% slide in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.78 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 144.26 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 11.81% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,835.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Shares of Trident fell 1.32% to close at Rs 44.27 on the BSE.

