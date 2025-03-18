Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slides 1.52% to 13.21.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,902.25, a premium of 67.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,834.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 325.55 points or 1.45% to 22,834.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.52% to 13.21.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

