Currency in circulation rises 7.5% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.8% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on November 1, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.43% on the week to Rs 47.18 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.5% on a year ago basis compared to 3.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News