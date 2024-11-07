Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 7.5% on year

Currency in circulation rises 7.5% on year

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.8% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on November 1, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.43% on the week to Rs 47.18 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.5% on a year ago basis compared to 3.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story