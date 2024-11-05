Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.84%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.84% at 9505.4 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd rose 4.67%, Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 4.06% and Tata Steel Ltd added 3.63%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 45.00% over last one year compared to the 24.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.98% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.91% to close at 24213.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.88% to close at 79476.63 today.

