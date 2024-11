Premier Explosives has received an order of Rs 89.20 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supply of SME explosives, LDC explosives (Cap & Non Cap) and accessories (Cast Booster, Detonating Fuse, Cord Relay, Nonel and Electronic Detonators -Factory set) for use in OB blasting at different Opencast Projects of SCCL to be delivered over a period of 2 years.

