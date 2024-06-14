Quick Wrap: Nifty MNC Index records a surge of 1.34%

Nifty MNC index ended up 1.34% at 30670.65 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SKF India Ltd jumped 11.64%, ABB India Ltd added 6.79% and Schaeffler India Ltd rose 6.66%. The Nifty MNC index has increased 42.00% over last one year compared to the 25.56% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.30% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.29% to close at 23465.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 76992.77 today.

