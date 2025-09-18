Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.50% at 22574.35 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Biocon Ltd jumped 3.97%, Laurus Labs Ltd rose 3.28% and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.23%. The Nifty Pharma index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 0.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.83% and Nifty Services Sector index increased 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.37% to close at 25423.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 83013.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News