Japanese markets rally, Nikkei climbs 1.15%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied on optimism about the economy. The Nikkei average climbed 1.15 percent to 45,303.43, ending above the 45,000 line for the first time, led by heavyweight technology and semiconductor-related shares on hopes for robust artificial intelligence demand.

The broader Topix index settled 0.41 percent higher at 3,158.87 and the yen pulled back from a two-month high after veteran lawmaker and fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi said she will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

