Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Nifty PSE index ended down 1.13% at 9396.3 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slipped 2.71%, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd fell 2.29% and Oil India Ltd dropped 2.27%. The Nifty PSE index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 1.84% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.11% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.08% to close at 24734.3 while the SENSEX added 0.19% to close at 80718.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News