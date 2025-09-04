Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The industry must pass on to consumers the full benefits of the GST rate reductions, the "biggest ever reform" since India's independence, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal urged the industry to ensure that every rupee saved through the GST reduction is passed on to consumers. He emphasized that under the new structure, GST on several categories has been reduced to as low as 5 percent, resulting in substantial savings across the sector. He noted that this will act as a strong demand booster, as lower prices naturally drive higher consumption and accelerate industry growth. The Minister urged the industry to make a strong twin commitment to the Prime Ministerfirst, to pass on every rupee of savings from the GST reduction to consumers, and second, to actively promote Indian products. He stressed the need to support products made with the sweat and toil of hardworking Indians, products nurtured in the soil of India. He emphasized that when such products reach every corner of the nation, they embody not only economic value but also national pride and self-reliance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

AbhiBus partners with 7 new SRTCS

Solar Industries India reports explosion at its unit in Chakdoh, Nagpur

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story