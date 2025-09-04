Nifty September futures trade at premium

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,836 a premium of 101.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,734.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 19.25 points or 0.08% to 24,734.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.70% to 10.85.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.