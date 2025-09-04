Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AbhiBus partners with 7 new SRTCS

AbhiBus partners with 7 new SRTCS

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Now aggregates a total of 17 SRTCS across India

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business) has expanded its network of bus inventory by integrating services from 7 new State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) recently, expanding the supply of state government-run bus services on Abhibus. The latest integrations include ASTC (Assam), SBSTC (South Bengal), TSRTC (Telangana), PRTC (Punjab/PEPSU), KSRTC (Kerala), SNT (Sikkim) and UTC (Uttarakhand) state road transport buses.

This milestone enables AbhiBus, ixigo and ConfirmTkt users to seamlessly book inter-city and inter-state routes on their apps and websites for almost all major regions of India. By bringing more SRTCs onto a single platform, AbhiBus is making public transport booking simpler, more reliable, and tech friendly for bus travellers across India.

Speaking on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, Through these new partnerships, we're bringing the widest range of choices to our users, making bus travel more convenient, accessible, and hassle-free for millions of passengers. These SRTCs offer affordable fares on popular routes with dependable schedules, and their integration with AbhiBus will enable us to tap into a wider base of bus bookers and deepen the supply selection we offer to our travelers. Our brand recognition, unique reach and the rapid growth that the wider ixigo group offers to SRTCs has helped us in securing these partnerships.

With this expansion, AbhiBus now aggregates a total of 17 major SRTCs across India, including GSRTC (Gujarat), BSRTC (Bihar), RSRTC (Rajasthan), HRTC (Himachal Pradesh), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh), JKSRTC (Jammu & Kashmir), APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh), KTCL (Goa), WBTC (West Bengal), along with the newly added ASTC, SBSTC, TSRTC, PRTC, KSRTC, UTC and SNT. This comprehensive coverage provides users with unmatched connectivity and travel choices across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

