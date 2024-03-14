Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.13%

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed up 2.13% at 8943.05 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd added 8.83%, Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped 5.36% and GAIL (India) Ltd gained 4.39%. The Nifty PSE index is up 97.00% over last one year compared to the 30.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index added 2.05% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.68% to close at 22146.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.46% to close at 73097.28 today.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

