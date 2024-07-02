Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.81%

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.81% at 7178 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India slipped 2.65%, Bank of Baroda dropped 2.63% and State Bank of India fell 1.88%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 69.00% over last one year compared to the 24.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.17% and Nifty Media index gained 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.07% to close at 24123.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.04% to close at 79441.45 today.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

