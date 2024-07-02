TCS partners with Sydney Marathon, Australia's largest marathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its title partnership of the Sydney Marathon, Australia's largest marathon. The five-year partnership will see TCS leverage its expertise to enhance the marathon's use of advanced technologies, sustainability, accessibility, and charitable impact while continuing to support running and wellbeing across Indigenous Australia.

The TCS Sydney Marathon, presented by ASICS, is the latest addition to a deep portfolio of global running events sponsored by TCS, including four World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago and Boston, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Toronto. In total, TCS now sponsors 14 global running events with participation from over 600,000 runners.

TCS will support the candidature of the TCS Sydney Marathon to the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majorsa series that includes six of the world's most iconic marathons - the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, TCS London Marathon, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon.

As a candidate race, the TCS Sydney Marathon must meet a series of key criteria for two years consecutively to join this esteemed group as a new member in 2025. Attaining this world-class status will increase the marathon's economic impact on Sydney and New South Wales

