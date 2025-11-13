Market extends rally for 4th day; metal shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with near the flatline with some positive points today, extending their winning streak to the fourth consecutive session. Sentiment remained supported as Indias retail inflation eased to a record low of 0.25% in October, strengthening expectations of a Reserve Bank rate cut next month. Meanwhile, optimism over a potential U.S. government reopening, progress on a U.S.-India trade deal, and strong corporate earnings underpinned market confidence. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by exit polls indicating an NDA victory in Bihar, reinforcing expectations of policy continuity and stability.

The Nifty settled above the 25,850 mark. Metal, realty and pharma shares advanced while PSU bank, media and IT shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 12.16 points or 0.01% to 84,478.67. The Nifty 50 index rose 3.35 points or 0.01% to 25,879.15. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.51% while the Nifty added 1.51%. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,844 shares rose and 2,382 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.43% to 12.16.

Indian Economy: India's cabinet has approved spending Rs 45,060 crore ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The plan includes the allocation of Rs 25,060 crore over six years for affordable trade finance for small exporters, logistics, and market support under an export promotion package to help offset the impact of recent U.S. tariff hikes. Meanwhile, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25% in October against 1.54% in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use.

This marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series. IPO Update: Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 13,25,97,529 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

Physicswallah received bids for 30,32,48,267 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 6,95,04,114 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share.

Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 19,68,915 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Thursday (13 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index added 0.44% to 10,588.60. The index shed 0.16% in previous trading session. Hindustan Zinc (up 2.8%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.26%), Vedanta (up 1.77%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.61%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.6%), Jindal Steel (up 0.79%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.67%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.56%), JSW Steel (up 0.3%) and NMDC (up 0.3%) added.

On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 3.37%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.7%) and Tata Steel (down 0.97%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 1.91% after the company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Afcons Infrastructure fell 1.73% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 105.08 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,989.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Cupid added 2.71% after the company reported a 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Lemon Tree Hotels declined 4.87% after the company reported a 9.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations fell 3.01% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. NIBE hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 9.12 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 46.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Data Patterns (India) jumped 7.55% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Thursday, boosted by the successful signing of a bill ending the longest U.S. government shutdown on record, while the U.K. economy barely grew in the third quarter. The economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025, the Office for National Statistics said, slowing from growth of 0.3% in the second quarter. In September alone, the economy contracted by 0.1%. Last week the Bank of England said that, in its view, inflation has peaked. Despite narrowly voting to not cut the base rate immediately, the Banks Monetary Policy Committee left the door wide open to a December cut, said James Bentley, director at Financial Markets Online.

Todays GDP numbers give the Bank every reason to walk through that door next month. With inflationary fears dissipating, its priority will be kickstarting the UKs moribund growth - and a December rate cut now looks all but assured. Asian shares ended higher after the U.S. government shutdown came to an end following the passage of a short-term funding bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law. The White House has scheduled a bill signing in the Oval Office at 9:45 p.m. ET, just hours before the shutdown was set to enter its 43rd day.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month due in part to falling import costs, central bank data showed on Thursday. In Australia, the seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate eased to 4.3%, government jobs data showed Thursday. The latest reading was better than the 4.5% figure recorded in September. The better-than-expected decline in October lowers expectations for a rate cut. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record close above 48,000 on Wednesday, extending its gains from the previous session, as Wall Street looked ahead to a potential end to the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown.