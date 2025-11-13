Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.53% to Rs 279.92 crore

Net Loss of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reported to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.53% to Rs 279.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.279.92165.1256.5629.4366.050.58-16.42-54.21-22.99-60.24

