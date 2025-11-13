Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 182.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.98% to Rs 236.08 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 182.69% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.98% to Rs 236.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.236.08144.858.596.6013.454.819.281.055.882.08

