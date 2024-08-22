Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 0.67%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 0.67% at 7059.7 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 2.26%, Bank of India rose 1.29% and Punjab National Bank jumped 0.82%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 52.00% over last one year compared to the 27.60% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 0.67% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.17% to close at 24811.5 while the SENSEX added 0.18% to close at 81053.19 today.

