Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays in narrow range; Fed Powell's speech awaited

INR stays in narrow range; Fed Powell's speech awaited

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range and settled lower by 4 paise at 83.94 (provisional) against the American currency on Thursday, as relentless dollar demand from importers and relentless foreign fund outflows dampened investor sentiments. However, a positive trend in domestic equities and lower global crude oil prices supported the domestic currency and restricted its fall. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Thursday, giving up some early gains as investors awaited cues from U.S. PMI and initial jobless claims figures as well as Fed Chair Powell's Friday speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 81,053, up 148 points, or 0.18 percent from its previous close, while the broader NSE index closed 41 points, or 0.17 percent, higher at 24,812. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 83.93 and touched an intraday low of 83.97 against the US dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong holds demonstration in Lucknow for Sebi chief's resignation, JPC probe

Zelenskyy visits border for 1st time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

Premium

Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for Life Insurers

Kolkata rape-murder case: Don't disrupt protests, SC tells Mamata govt

Premium

MCA likely to bring out internship scheme guidelines within two weeks

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story