Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.49% to 13.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,840, a premium of 28.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,811.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 41.30 points or 0.17% to 24,811.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.49% to 13.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

