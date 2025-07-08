Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed up 0.99% at 982.35 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 2.68%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 1.75% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.63%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 4.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.89% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 25522.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 83712.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 25%

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story