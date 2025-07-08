Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

Nifty Realty index closed up 0.99% at 982.35 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 2.68%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 1.75% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.63%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 4.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.89% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 25522.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 83712.51 today.

