Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Ministry of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (SMIORE) has been honoured with the distinguished Seven Star Rated Mine award in recognition of its outstanding efforts and best practices in green mining by the Ministry of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, for its exemplary performance during the year 2023-24. The award ceremony took place at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, on 7 July 2025 as part of the national event to felicitate Five Star and Seven Star Rated Mines of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ola Electric rolls out its most advance software upgrade - MoveOS 5

Japanese markets rise on a weaker yen

China's benchmark end higher as US extends tariff negotiations period

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story