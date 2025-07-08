Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Computer Age Management Services has introduced The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway, a future-proof payment gateway engineered to tackle the real challenges faced by businesses navigating India's rapidly evolving payment landscape.

The launch comes amid significant shifts in the payments industry - from RBI's tokenization and data localization mandates to rising expectations around transaction reliability and real-time visibility. Many businesses still rely on legacy systems unable to handle high-volume transactions, prevent fraud effectively, or adapt quickly to new compliance requirements.

Unlike legacy systems retrofitted for compliance, The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway is built from the ground up to address India's evolving payment regulations, including:

RBI guidelines compliance
PCI DSS certification
Card tokenization and data localization compliance
This enables companies to remain audit-ready, mitigate risk, and build customer confidence through transparent and secure payment processing.

Whether you're an e-commerce brand aiming to speed up checkouts, a mutual fund platform handling time sensitive investment, or a fintech company managing recurring payments, The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway reduces delays, prevents errors, and ensures compliance - without compromising performance.

The new payment gateway is now open for onboarding enterprises, startups, financial institutions, and digital platforms eager to upgrade their payment infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Edelweiss Financial to undertake public issue of NCDs worth up to Rs 300 crore

INR regains momentum; Benchmark indices up modestly

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 0.99%

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story