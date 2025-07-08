CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Computer Age Management Services has introduced The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway, a future-proof payment gateway engineered to tackle the real challenges faced by businesses navigating India's rapidly evolving payment landscape.

The launch comes amid significant shifts in the payments industry - from RBI's tokenization and data localization mandates to rising expectations around transaction reliability and real-time visibility. Many businesses still rely on legacy systems unable to handle high-volume transactions, prevent fraud effectively, or adapt quickly to new compliance requirements.

Unlike legacy systems retrofitted for compliance, The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway is built from the ground up to address India's evolving payment regulations, including: