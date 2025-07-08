Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY26, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 2,99,664 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 were at 87,569 nos., lower by 6%, over Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY26 were at 1,24,809 nos., lower by 10% as compared to Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 87,286 vehicles, lower by 11% as compared to Q1 FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles.