Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY26, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 2,99,664 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to Q1 FY25.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 were at 87,569 nos., lower by 6%, over Q1 FY25.
Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY26 were at 1,24,809 nos., lower by 10% as compared to Q1 FY25.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 87,286 vehicles, lower by 11% as compared to Q1 FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 2,339 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 84,947 vehicles.
*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles
**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app