Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.39% at 976.25 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 3.00%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.29% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.06%. The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 2.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.36% and Nifty IT index is down 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.27% to close at 25082.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.30% to close at 82253.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story