Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.39% at 976.25 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 3.00%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.29% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.06%. The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 2.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.36% and Nifty IT index is down 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.27% to close at 25082.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.30% to close at 82253.46 today.

