US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

India is likely to gain in sectors with high tariff gaps vis-a-vis competing nations like China, Canada and Mexico if the existing tariffs imposed by the US on India remain unchanged, NITI Aayog said in a latest update. It noted in its latest Trade Watch report that while India's average tariff exposure remains moderate, this policy shift presents a unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters. Analysis at the HS-2 and HS-4 levels shows India is well-positioned to gain market share in a significant portion of its exports to the US, covering over 61% of trade value in the top 30 HS-2 product categories and 52% in the top 100 HS-4 product categories.
These developments highlight the strategic importance of the US as India's largest export destination and a key growth corridor. India must pursue complementary policy measures to capitalise these advantages, including targeted export promotion, deeper integration into global value chains, and a services-focused trade agreement with the US building institutional frameworks around digital trade, cross-border data flows, and mutual recognition agreements can expand India's services footprint further. The evolving global trade environment demands agile policymaking on new trade alignments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app