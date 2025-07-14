Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

Jul 14 2025
Andrew Yule & Company announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Govt. of India vide their order dated 11 July 2025, has communicated to the Company that the President of India has appointed Swapna Tripathy as a Non-official Independent Director on the Board of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd. (AYCL) for a period of 3 (three) years, with effect from the date of issue of the notification or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Jul 14 2025

