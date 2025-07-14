Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GE Power India Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and SPML Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2025.

Wonder Electricals Ltd crashed 12.32% to Rs 156.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28796 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 307.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39016 shares in the past one month. Signpost India Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 247.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41041 shares in the past one month. Indostar Capital Finance Ltd fell 5.71% to Rs 308. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21572 shares in the past one month.