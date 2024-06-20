Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.02%

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.02% at 1140.3 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 7.84%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 2.48% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.71%. The Nifty Realty index is up 122.00% over last one year compared to the 24.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.82% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.22% to close at 23567 while the SENSEX added 0.18% to close at 77478.93 today.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

